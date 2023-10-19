Physical/disc-based players of 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' are being encouraged to download Version 1.001.002 on launch day (20.10.23).

Fortunately for digital players, the update will be automatically pre-loaded.

However, Insomniac Games says it is required to get the "best experience" out of the sequel.

It said in a statement: "The disc contains the entire game and is playable from start to finish with no patch or online requirement.

"But for the best experience, we highly encourage physical/disc-based players to download update Version 1.001.002 on launch day – prior to experiencing the opening mission of the game for the first time. Digital players – don't worry, if you pre-load the digital version of the game, you'll get 1.001.002 as your pre-loaded version."

The developer explained that the update "features polish to the gold master" version available on disc, including improvements to the opening sections and other "general refinements", plus more accessibility options.

Meanwhile, this week it was revealed that pop star Rina Sawayama and F1 star Lando Norris have designed in-game suits for the title.

Insomniac Games teamed up with streetwear brand and creative studio KidSuper for the designs.

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has also come up with a custom design.

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane said that “for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game, Insomniac dropped some cool suits, and this got me thinking ‘what if I could design some suits that Peter and Miles could wear in-game?'”

It's not known if the suits will be for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or both.

Rina said: “Something really crazy has happened. Maybe I manifested it, ’cause when I was watching the sneak peek for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, I was thinking ‘Oh, the suits are going to be cool. I love collecting suits and doing side missions’. And then, they reached out and said ‘Do you want to design a Spider suit?’ WHAT?!”