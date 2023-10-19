The 'BioShock' movie is still in the drafting stages but the team is "optimistic" that the "great, big sprawling nightmare world" will be "real".

Netflix announced it had partnered with 2K and Take-Two Interactive on a live-action film based on the popular video game franchise, which is set to be helmed by Francis Lawrence, last year.

However, in May, work was paused amid the Writers Guide of America (WGA) strike.

In a new update, writer Michael Green said he can't really say much at this point but he has been working with the director to "refine a draft" of the script.

Speaking to Collider, he said: "You have to measure your words, or you'll start to see a laser pointer at my forehead from the Netflix legal. Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike; they're excited about it now, post-strike. Yes, I got called the, 'How's it coming along?' the minute the strike was over, 'You about ready…?' Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We're all optimistic. We all love it. It's a great, big, sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon."

In a statement last year, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world.

“2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.”