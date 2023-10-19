Britney Spears cheated on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with Michael Jackson abuse accuser Wade Robson.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, reveals the fling in her upcoming ‘The Woman in Me’ autobiography, which is due out on 24 October but was mistakenly released early in Mexico.

It has long been rumoured Britney and Justin, now 42, split in 2002 after three years of dating as she cheated with Australian choreographer Wade, 41, with her ex’s 2002 ‘Cry Me a River’ single later including lyrics that suggested he was cheated on.

The US Sun is reporting Britney confirms in her memoir that she kissed Wade during a night out.

She says in the book: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney also insists in her book she stayed loyal to Justin for years “with that one exception”, and that she and Justin were able to stay together afterwards and move past it.

In 2001, Wade choreographed Britney’s ‘Oops... I Did it Again’ and ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ music videos as well as her Live from Las Vegas concert special, and she gushed about him in a chat in 2000 with Good Morning America: “He’s just like a child prodigy, seriously... he’s a genius. He’s amazing.”

Wade lived his life relatively out of the spotlight until he famously claimed in the 2019 ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary he was abused as a child by Michael Jackson.

Justin, who is now settled with two sons with his actress wife Jessica Biel, 41, is said to be reeling over the revelations in Britney’s book.

Mum-of-two Britney also reveals in her memoir she chose to abort Justin’s baby when they were together as he wasn’t ready to be a dad.

She said about the termination when she was 19: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Britney added having the abortion was “one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life”.