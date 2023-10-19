Billie Eilish has stunned fans by showing off a huge back tattoo.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer, 21, who recently flaunted teeth grills and part of a dragon inking she has kept hidden, posted an image of herself lying face down with a bare back and her huge design still smeary.

Billie’s tatt goes from the nape of her neck to the small of her back, sparking comments from floods of fans asking what the swirling, crack-like design was meant to represent.

It is unclear whether the image was taken previously or is new.

Billie also posted another snap of herself with her back partially covered but the side of the tatt still visible and unsmeared.

Earlier this year she showed off in an Instagram post her chest tattoo even though she had vowed her fans wouldn’t “ever see” the inking.

She posted a video showing her gyrating as she held onto the arms of a desk chair while revealing the tip of a dragon design, and wearing a T-shirt featuring a Sistine Chapel angel.

Billie has several other tatts including “some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up – a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis’” on her hand and wrist.

She has said she has three tattoos including a design on her chest “that says ‘Eilish.'”

Despite posts such as the one revealing her massive back tattoo, Billie has said she values her privacy.

The singer declared in a 2019 campaign video for Calvin Klein: “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?

“Nobody can be like, ‘Oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”

In 2021, Rolling Stone reported the singer had her last name inked “in an ornate, gothic font” the day after the 2020 Grammys, where she won five awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

She told Vanity Fair in a video interview about the inking: “I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself’”

In August, the singer also astounded fans by showing off diamond grills on her teeth.

She grimaced in a photo on Instagram to display the bling alongside a caption that said: “This ain’t that.”