John Stamos finally thinks his ex-wife Rebecca Romijn wasn’t “the devil”.

The ‘Full House’ actor, 60, separated from the 50-year-old actress in 2004 after five years of marriage before they finalised their divorce in 2005 and they have barely spoken about the break-up since they parted ways.

But John told People in an interview to promote his upcoming autobiography: “I just hated her. I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.”

John, whose memoir ‘If You Would Have Told Me’ is due out 24 October, added the split was “shattering” to him “for way too long” in his life.

He added: “It went on (for) years and years.”

John also said he had finally acknowledged the part he played in their split, adding: “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’

“It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn’t. I don’t blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took.

“Maybe they weren’t wrong. She was doing great at that time and I wasn’t.”

Now-sober John admitted he “started to kind of drink a lot” after he split from Rebecca and said he has since “straightened up” after he moved on with 37-year-old actress Caitlin McHugh.

John got hitched to Caitlin in February 2018, and they had a son named Billy two months later.

Rebecca is now married to actor Jerry O’Connell, 49, with whom she has twin 15-year-old daughters Dolly and Charlie.

She admitted in a 2022 episode of ‘The Talk’ she misses “a lot” of things about John, adding: “Divorce feels like a failure… and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad. I have a lot of really fun memories.”

John said he “didn’t write much about” her in his life story, which also includes a brief account of how he was abused by a female babysitter, who he said he “played dead” in front of to try and make her stop.

He told People: “It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. I don’t know. It was not good.

“I was probably like 10 or 11 (at the time.) I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”