Kim Kardashian was “scared out of her mind” to tell her ex-husband Kanye West she had hired a male nanny to raise their four children.

The reality TV star, 42, told on Thursday’s (19.10.23) episode of ‘The Kardashians’ how she was gripped by fear when she had to reveal to the infamously fiery rapper, 46, she had a ‘manny’.

But Kim – who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with the performer – said she was amazed at how receptive Kanye was to the nanny’s presence and even spoke with him about techniques he wanted in place for making his kids made more independent.

Kim said: “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad (about the manny.)

But she added about how cordial he has been to the helper: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played (soccer) with Saint and him. He was so nice to him.

“He said: ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son…’ because (the manny) handed (Saint) the ball really easily and (Kanye) said: ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.’”

She also said about how relieved she was at Kanye’s reaction to a male minder: “I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK. That’s great.’”

Kim added she decided to hire a male nanny due to her home being “female-dominated”.

She said: “I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking (them) up and taking them to sports.”

Kim added about her co-parenting arrangement with Kanye: “Sometimes, because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it… but it can’t handle like that.”

She and Kanye got married in 2014 and settled their divorce eight years later.

Her admissions were aired a day after Kanye’s friend Ian Connor shared text messages online – at the request of the rapper – that accused Kim of “keeping” North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm from him.

Kanye also wrote in the messages, which were apparently sent to Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, 52, he is autistic but not bipolar.

Despite his claim about Kim allegedly blocking him from seeing their children, Kanye – who is now with his 28-year-old wife Bianca Censori – was seen spending time with Saint at a soccer game in Italy just last week.