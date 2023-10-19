Britney Spears’ drug of choice during her party days was Adderall.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, says she used the amphetamine – used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – in the mid-2000s so she could feel “less depressed” for a few hours at a time.

She says in her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ about her partying: “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be.”

Britney added even though she had no interest in hard drugs and “never had a drinking problem” Adderall became a regular crutch.

She said: “(It) made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

Britney last year claimed her mum Lynne Spears, 68, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out too late with her party pals Paris Hilton, 42, and 37-year-old Lindsay Lohan.

The mum-of-two said in an Instagram post she quickly deleted: “The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies.

“My mother was watching (my sons) Jayden and Preston… yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*****!!!!

“I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it!!!”

Lynne did not respond to the claim but did publicly apologise days before the post for causing “pain” during Britney’s controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was only officially ended last year.

Britney also uses her autobiography, out 24 October, to accuse her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with two famous women – one of whom is believed to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

She also revealed she aborted her ‘SexyBack’ singer ex’s baby as he wasn’t ready to be a dad when they were together.

Britney and Justin – who is now married to and has two sons with 41-year-old actress Jessica Biel – dated from 1999 to 2002 after they met as kids on Disney’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’.

In 2000 it was widely rumoured Justin and Nicole, now 48, had an affair after they were photographed slipping into the St Martins Lane Hotel, west London, where he was staying after a night out.

According to The Sun, one fan with an early copy of Britney’s book said on X: “Britney mentions that she knew JT was unfaithful, first with the All Saints girl and then with a celebrity who is still very famous, married and has kids now… and that in revenge she had a one-time lay down with (dancer) Wade Robson.”

The Sun also reported Britney uses her book to reveal she lost her virginity at around the age of 13 or 14, well before finding fame – and years ahead of her making headlines over the status of her virginity when she was dating Justin.

Britney, whose husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed from divorce from her in August, says in her upcoming memoir about her abortion while dating Justin: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”