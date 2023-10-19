Jada Pinkett Smith says she was left “rageful” when she was handed her murdered friend Tupac Shakur’s ashes.

The 52-year-old actress admitted receiving the urn containing the remains of her “soulmate” – who was killed in 1996 aged 25 after being ambushed in a car in a drive-by-shooting in Las Vegas while Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, 58, was with him in the driver’s seat of the vehicle – was one of the most challenging moments in her life to write about in her ne memoir ‘Worthy’.

Jada said in an interview with Extra to promote in the book about attending a private memorial in actress Jasmine Guy’s backyard when Suge “delivered Pac’s ashes into my very hands”:

“Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything.”

‘Girl’s Trip’ star Jada also went into the nature of her relationship with Tupac, saying: “On the internet, there’s been a whole lot of things about me calling Tupac my soulmate, and I think people regard soulmate just in a romantic way.”

Insisting their bond was purely platonic, Jada added: “Soulmates aren’t just romantic.”

She made the claim despite writing in her book Tupac had proposed to her from jail on Rikers Island in New York City.

She added to Extra: “Pac and I were not romantic, but he is a soulmate. I know I will see him again.”

Tupac was sentenced to eight months on Rikers in 1995 before he was bailed out by Suge.

Jada has said about visiting the rapper in jail at the time: “Seeing him there, the condition that he was in, and having to leave him there, he was in bad shape.”

She also said in an interview this week with the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast: “So when he asked me to get married, I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him – which I was going to do anyway.

“You ain’t have to marry me to do time, I’m here.”

Prosecutors have announced Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, was last month arrested in connection to Tupac’s murder and according to reports he is expected to plead not guilty in the case.