Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North West is suffering from dyslexia.

The reality TV star, 42, and the rapper, also had Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, before they split, and North revealed her learning syndrome in a live TikTok video alongside her mum.

The 10-year-old told fans: “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Kim then interrupted before North could say anything more, saying: “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

Neither Kim or North gave more details about the child’s dyslexia, but the mum-of-four said she “purposely” doesn’t talk about her daughter’s personal life.

Kim and Kanye had North in June 2013, with son Saint arriving two years later, daughter Chicago in 2018, and son Psalm the following year.

The reality star’s daughter’s admission came as Kim admitted she was “scared out of her mind” to tell Kanye West she had hired a male nanny to raise their four children.

But Kim said on Thursday’s (19.10.23) episode of ‘The Kardashians’ she was amazed at how receptive Kanye was to the nanny’s presence and even spoke with him about techniques he wanted in place for making his kids made more independent.

Kim added: “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad (about the manny.)”

But she added about how cordial he has been to the minder: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played (soccer) with Saint and him. He was so nice to him.

“He said: ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son…’ because (the manny) handed (Saint) the ball really easily and (Kanye) said: ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.’”

She also said about how relieved she was at Kanye’s reaction to a male minder: “I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK. That’s great.’”

Kim added she decided to hire a male nanny due to her home being “female-dominated”.

She said: “I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking (them) up and taking them to sports.”