Lupita Nyong'o has split from her boyfriend.

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress revealed she and Selema Masekela have gone their separate ways after a year of dating and admitted she "can no longer trust" her former partner.

She revealed in a lengthy post shared to Instagram: "It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

The 40-year-old actress wanted to "run into the shadows and hide" but felt it was important to "face the pain" and hoped she could help others in a similar situation.

She continued: "I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.'

"But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.

"The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it [100%], and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup (sic)"

Lupita and Selema first went Instagram official with their relationship in December 2022, though it is unclear how long they had been together before then.