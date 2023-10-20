Madonna had furniture from her New York home shipped to London to make her backstage area as comfortable as possible.

The 'Like a Prayer' singer performed the first five nights of her 'Celebration' tour at the city's O2 Arena earlier this week and has been "living in luxury" between shows because she's turned her dressing rooms into a replica of her house.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Madonna has practically recreated parts of her New York home backstage at the O2.

“She has had her own furniture included and that gets set up backstage, like she’s at home.

“Madonna also has landlines fitted, rather than using a mobile, and has dehumidifiers everywhere to make sure the conditions are perfect for her voice. She has been living in luxury there – it’s like she’s still at home.”

The 65-year-old singer has also been joined on stage by five of her six children, and on Sunday (15.10.23) she spoke of how she had been "saved" by her brood.

The show had seen 11-year-old Estere showing off her dance moves to 'Vogue', judged by her mom and 27-year-old sister Lourdes, the youngster's twin Stella making an appearance during 'Don't Tell Me', while Mercy, 17, and David, 18, showed off their musical skills, playing piano for 'Bad Girl' and guitar on 'Mother and Father' respectively.

And Madonna admitted it was an "honour" for her to share the stage with her brood as she discussed the impact they have had on her life.

Speaking on stage at The O2 on Sunday (15.10.23), Madonna - who also has 23-year-old Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie - pointed out David's mother was amongst the faces projected onto the screens and said: "It's such an honour for me to not only perform with my children every night on the stage but also pay tribute to his mother and hopefully everyone's mother.

"We all have motherly connections with one way or another and my children always say to me, 'Thank you mom for giving us a better life', and I say to them, 'No you, you saved me.' "

The 'Papa Don't Preach' singer went on to urge fans to "make a difference" in the world.

She said: In these dark and crazy times, we have to remember that even if our heart is breaking, they cannot break our souls.

"Each and every one of us have the opportunity to turn our light on, we are each a candle in the world, so take the opportunity to be a light in the world and you will make a difference."