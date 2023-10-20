Matthew McConaughey has been granted a five-year restraining order against a woman who believed they were in a relationship.

The 'Fool's Gold' actor claimed he had been bombarded with "unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure [him] into court" by the woman since April 2022 but now she must stay away from him, a judge has ruled.

The woman wasn't present in court and had asked for a continuance but it was denied because the judge had already given her more time and didn't find cause to delay the hearing further.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Matthew - who has three children with wife Camila Alves - said things had escalated last month when he discovered she had bought a ticket for a photo op event in Los Angeles for his kids' book 'Just Because' and he felt it was alarming she planned to travel hundreds of miles just to catch a glimpse of him.

Insiders told the outlet because the 53-year-old star knew children and families would be at the event, he filed for the order in a bid to keep his young fans safe.

The woman turned up to the event and was promptly met by police and escorted out.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor recently revealed he had sat down with his eldest son Levi when the youngster turned 15 in July in order to warn him of the pitfalls of social media before allowing him access to the platforms.

Matthew told the ‘Today’ show about their chat: “Let’s talk about what it is. Let’s talk about the upfalls. Let’s talk about the downfalls. Let’s talk about the assets. Let’s talk about the traps.

“Let’s talk about what you wanna tell. What’s your story? Because what happens a lot of times with young people and social media is they wake up in the morning and the first thing on their mind is, ‘What will be a good post?’ Instead of, ‘What do I want to do today?’”

The 'Lincoln Lawyer' actor also warned youngsters should pay more attention to their own lives before rushing to share everything on social platforms, and admitted Levi is still learning the ins and outs of the online world.

He said: “I mean, we’re still taking baby steps into, you know, how much he’s immediately in touch with it – what he’s exporting.

“And we’re going through, we’re measuring, we’re discussing things.

“We had him look at a lot of other people that he looked up to, their posts.

“We talked: ‘Why do you like those?’

“And then you saw certain people that had maybe more hits, and you go, ‘But why did they? Were they relevant for the right reasons? Were they relevant for reasons that actually spoke to being more of themselves, rather than acting like somebody else?’

“The discussion is ongoing.”