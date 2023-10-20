Elon Musk has announced X will have two new premium subscription tiers.

The social media platform, formally known as Twitter before it ws bought last year for $44 billion by the Tesla co-founder, 52. already has a paid subscription model called X Premium, which costs $8 a month.

In a post on X, Elon confirmed about the new tiers: "One is lower cost with all the features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads."

X has also recently started charging new users in some regions $1 a month to access the app’s basic features.

Fresh users in New Zealand and the Philippines who do not pay the $1 monthly subscription will be only able to take “read only” actions, namely following other accounts, reading posts and watching videos.

Those that do pay the fee will be able to tweet, retweet and reply to posts.

Elon said he is finding these new ways to charge X's users in an effort to reduce the bots that plague the platform.

Dubbed the "Not A Bot" subscription method, the 8$ X Premium subscription promises to reduce spam, and the manipulation of the platform through bot activity.