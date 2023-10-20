Meta has apologised for adding the word ‘terrorist’ to some Palestinian Instagram users’ accounts.

The company blamed the addition on a bug in auto-translation, which translated the words ‘Palestinian’ and ‘Alhamdulillah’ from Arabic into: “Praise be to god, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom” in English.

TikTok user YtKingKhan posted earlier this week about the issue, noting that different combinations still translated to “terrorist”,

with one user replying: “How did this get published to production?”

Another critic said: “Please tell me this is a joke bc I cannot comprehend it I’m out of words.”

A Meta spokesperson apologised for the incident when talking to The Guardian Australia, and said: "We fixed a problem that briefly caused inappropriate Arabic translations in some of our products. We sincerely apologise that this happened."

Once YtKingKhan posted his video, Instagram were quick to resolve the issue, with the translation now reading: "Thank God."

On Wednesday, Meta put out a blog post in which it revealed it had taken new measures since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in order to "address the spike in harmful and potentially harmful content spreading on our platforms."

The incident has enraged many in the Palestinian community, with some even theorising that the social media platform could be biased in favour of Israel.

Secretary of Electronic Frontiers Australia, Fahad Ali, who is Palestinian, said: "We don’t know where Meta draws a line, and if they are, in fact, infringing upon Palestinian speech. But certainly what we’re seeing anecdotally is that many, many Palestinians feel as though their accounts have been targeted or shut down.

"Often Meta will say that these are the consequence of issues with automated moderation, but it seems increasingly that Palestinian voices are the ones getting caught up in this."

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, Meta has been accused of censoring postsin support of Palestine on its platforms, saying that Meta had been shadow-banning accounts posting in support of Palestine, or demoting their content, meaning it was less likely to appear in others’ feeds.