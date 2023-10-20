'Phasmophobia' has been delayed due to "unforeseen challenges".

The ghost-hunting horror co-op will no longer be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X this month after the fire at developer and publisher Kinect Games' offices made it a challenge.

A statement on the game's Steam page read: “As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we’ve encountered unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles."

This also means their planned Halloween event is also not going ahead.

Kenct added: “While we had hoped to present you with a special launch alongside the Halloween event, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time."

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the title, which launched in early access on PC in 2020, had been expected to be released in August.

The statement concluded: “We will keep you updated on our progress and provide a revised release date as soon as we have more information to share. We are working diligently to minimise the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support.”