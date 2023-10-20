Sir Patrick Stewart thinks King Charles is a 'Star Trek' fan.

The 83-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - has never directly asked the monarch if he watches the show but he has a "sense" the 74-year-old royal was "familiar" with the sci-fi programme.

Writing in his memoir 'Making It So', MailOnline reports Patrick wrote: "I am convinced King Charles is a Star Trek fan. I've met him several times when he was the Prince of Wales and, though he never broached the topic, I got a sense he was familiar with the show."

But Patrick suggested the king's late mother, Queen Elizabeth, didn't share her son's enthusiasm for the iconic franchise.

Writing about meeting the queen to receive his knighthood in 2010, he recalled: "She was as gracious as I had imagined she would be, though I am not entirely sure if she knew who I was."

Earlier this year, Patrick admitted he nearly turned down his 'Star Trek' role due to "theatre commitments".

Speaking on 'This Morning' in March: "I was visiting California giving lectures and talking at universities and I got call from my Hollywood agent who I'd never met.

"He said, 'I've got two questions... what were you doing at UCLA last night and why would Gene want to see you this morning?'

"Back then, it seemed improbable and unlikely. It was a six year contract. I said, 'No, I have theatre commitments.' My agent said, 'You'd be lucky to make it through the first year.'

"I quickly found the experiences I had at the Royal Shakespeare Company were perfect and ideal for putting on the captain's uniform and commanding the enterprise."