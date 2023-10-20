Kat Graham is married.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress tied the knot with her business partner Bryant Wood in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles, which was officiated by a friend, PEOPLE reports.

Kat, 34, and Bryant - who is a breathwork instructor and motivational coach - have been best friends for five years and founded the wellness company Modern Nirvana, with Frank Elaridi.

According to PEOPLE, they started dating in June and wore matching white outfits at their wedding.

They are said to be planning another ceremony for next year but have not yet set a date.

In July, Kat announced that she and fiance Darren Genet had split up earlier in 2023 after six years together and just over a year after getting engaged.

Kat wrote on Instagram Stories: "After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together.

"The engagement ended a few months ago. He's a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

In May 2022, Kat's rep confirmed the pair had got engaged when they were on holiday in Mexico to celebrate Darren's 52nd birthday.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

The pair started dating in 2017, and while they kept their relationship largely private, Kate posted a few pictures of the pair smooching on social media over the years.

In December 2021, she shared a snap of her and Darren kissing in front of their Christmas tree.

She wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness. (sic)"

In August 2021, the star - who played Bonnie Bennett on The CW supernatural drama series from 2009 to 2017 - shared a snap of herself sitting on Darren's lap, while she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

She added the caption: "My brilliant amazing talented love! Finally ready to show the world what we’ve been working on for 4 years… TOMORROW. (sic)"