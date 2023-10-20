Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly pitched a talk show to Britney Spears while she was on lithium.

Britney has shared in her upcoming memoir 'The Woman in Me' that her younger sibling wanted them to host a "sister talk show" together and tried to convince Britney just after she had returned home from a mental health treatment facility.

According to Us Weekly, Britney wrote that she was “practically comatose” when a “chipper” Jamie Lynn made the suggestion.

She added that Jamie Lynn often returned “loud and happy” from meetings about TV shows, and “every time” she spoke “it was a new scheme".

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Britney's former tour manger claimed previously claimed her conservators controlled “every aspect of her medical care."

Dan George shared details about Britney’s conservatorship – which was managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, before it was dissolved in 2021.

Speaking in CNN’s special, ‘TOXIC: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom’, he said: “The conservatorship dictated to her who her doctors were going to be, which doctors she was going to see, how often she was going to see them, how long those sessions would be, every aspect of her medical care.”

And in a court appearance in 2021, the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker seemingly confirmed Dan’s comments when she alleged she was forced to have an IUD fitted.

She said: “I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.”

Britney also accused her team of forcing her to take lithium as retaliation for a dispute over her Las Vegas tour dance rehearsals.

She added: “[He] said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals and I haven’t been taking my medication. All of this was false. He immediately the next day put me on lithium out of nowhere, he took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years and lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to.

“You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk … I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. I told them I was scared.”