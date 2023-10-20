Britney Spears' Las Vegas wedding was 'innocent fun'

2023/10/20 22:00 (BST)

Britney Spears says her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander was "innocent fun".

The 41-year-old popstar tied the knot with her childhood friend in Sin City in 2004 and the resulting marriage lasted a mere 55 hours before it was annulled.

Writing in her new memoir 'The Woman In Me', Britney said: "I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — 'Mona Lisa Smile' and 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' — then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning.

"People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love. I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."

However, Britney's parents were horrified by the nuptials.

She wrote: "They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun. Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn't take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I'd started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas.

"My family was so against the wedding that I started to think maybe I'd accidentally committed a brilliant act. Because: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them... Perhaps it's worth mentioning that, by this point, I was supporting them financially."

Now, Britney is happy to be in charge of her own destiny, telling PEOPLE: "Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

