Danny Masterson has agreed to give his estranged wife Bijou Phillips legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The disgraced actor has been sentenced to 30 years in jail after being found guilty of raping two women and he has now handed over custody of the couple's nine-year-old daughter Fianna to his ex.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Danny, 47, has requested visitation with Fianna, which would be under prison supervision if granted.

Bijou supported Danny throughout his trial but filed for divorce on September 18, just over a week after he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

DailyMail.com previously reported Bijou, 43, filed the split petition after warnings from friends she needed to divorce him for two main reasons.

An insider said: “Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mum first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love.

“Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future. She doesn’t want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny.”

Bijou stayed by Masterson’s side through his June 2020 indictment and May conviction on two counts of rape and even wrote to the judge ahead of his sentencing.

She said in her plea for leniency for her husband: “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes, but the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Bijou also referred to Masterson as a “life-saving partner” and insisted even although he had been locked up, he remained involved in Fianna’s daily life.

She added: “He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience.

“She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father.”