Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer has dealt the blow that no Activision Blizzard games will be coming to the Game Pass this year.

That means that the likes of 'Call of Duty', 'Spyro', 'Diablo' and other titles won't be on the Xbox subscription service.

Speaking on the official Xbox podcast, he said: "[There's no] secret celebration drop that’s coming in the next couple of weeks."

Spencer added: "Now that the deal is closed, we're starting that work, but there is work. I think the Activision X handle talked about 2024, I think that's accurate."

Meanwhile, Spencer continues to welcome PS5 players with open arms and has promised they won't miss out on launches and content after Activision's acquisition of Microsoft went through last week.

He reassured them: "For Call of Duty players on PlayStation, and in the future on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100 per cent part of the community. I don't want you to feel like there's content you're missing out, there are skins you're missing out, there's timing that you're missing out on. That's not the goal. The goal is 100 per cent parity across all platforms as much as we can for launch and content."