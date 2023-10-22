Britney Spears poses naked on social media because she feels "sexy" taking her own pictures after years of being "prodded and posed for other people's approval.”

The 'Oops!… I Did It Again’ hitmaker has explained that she regularly posts videos and pictures of herself with little to no clothes on because she's in control of the camera and it makes her feel good about herself.

In an extract of her new memoir, 'The Woman In Me', obtained by the New York Times, she writes: “I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Britney's sons are not a fan of their mom's raunchy posts.

Her youngest son Jayden previously branded the singer’s social media posts attention-seeking and said they “may never stop”.

The 17-year-old teen spoke out in a segment on ITV News with the permission of his dad Kevin Federline, 45, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007.

Jayden also said his turbulent relationship with the ‘Toxic’ singer can be rectified but admitted it would take a “lot” of time.

The teen now lives with his dad, brother Sean Preston, 18, their stepmom Victoria Prince and his other children in Hawaii, and said he does want to reunite with his mother.

Jayden added about her regularly appearing nude in social media pictures: “It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”

He also described Kevin’s house, which was then in Los Angeles, as a “safe place” where he can “process” the “emotional trauma” he says he has endured.

Kevin said the boys' desire to avoid their mum’s personal life was so great they didn’t attend her wedding in June 2022 to 29-year-old aspiring actor Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce this August.

Britney accused her sons in a since-deleted Instagram post of “abandoning” her and being “hateful”.

She uploaded a voice recording online in which she claimed her family had “literally killed” her through her conservatorship ordeal with her family, which came to an end after 13 years.

Britney said: “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!

“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!”