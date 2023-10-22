Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore have slammed SAG-AFTRA’s new Halloween guidelines.

The ‘Deadpool’ actor, 46, and the singer, 39, hit out after the actors union that has brought Hollywood to a standstill urged members to refrain from dressing up as characters from struck films and shows this year.

Ryan posted on X about the suggestion: “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

Mandy wrote in an Instagram Story: “Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?

“We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months.

“Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

Former SAG-AFTRA president Melissa Gilbert, 59, also criticised the union’s move.

She said on Instagram: “THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke.

“Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away… and go negotiate!

“For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say… c’mon. This is the kind of silly bulls*** that keeps us on strike.

“Let’s enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.”

Striking actors have been unified in their desire for fair wages, protections against the rising use of artificial intelligence in the industry, improvements in benefits and more since their strike kicked off on 14 June.

The storm over the Halloween costume suggestion is the first time members have expressed public disappointment with the SAG-AFTRA leadership.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) initially released the Halloween guidelines on Thursday (19.10.23) in an infographic, encouraging members to dress up in “generalised characters and figures,” such as ghosts and spiders, from “non-struck content” such as animated TV shows.

It means popular Halloween costumes including Barbie, Wednesday Addams and characters from ‘Stranger Things’ are barred.

The infographic said: “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract.”

SAG-AFTRA said ibn a statement to the Hollywood Reporter defending the Halloween move: “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season.

“This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued.”

The union also referred to Ryan’s sarcastic online message, and said its rules do not apply to children of striking actors.

It added: “We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days.

“Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”