Billy Porter is “dating around”.

The Tony-winning actor and singer, 54, and his husband Adam Smith announced in July they were divorcing after six years of marriage, and he has now admitted he is happily trying out potential new partners.

He told Page Six about how his love life has recently changed: “I’m gonna take a break for a minute. Daddy is dating around.”

The actor made the admission while walking the red carpet at a gala for cancer charity DKMS at Cipriani Wall Street, where he also performed.

When asked if anyone at the charity event had caught his eye for a future romance, Billy joked: “I see them, don’t you think I know?

“But I’m not peeping nobody yet, they got to peep me. They got to take care of me, honey.”

Billy has a new album ‘The Black Mona Lisa’ out on 17 November and said of his nerves ahead of its release: “I am breaking a sweat. I have broken a sweat.

Because it is about expanding my audience and helping my audience know that I am not new to this. I am true to this.

“Many people got on the Billy Porter train at different times, but the singing was first… type it in Google and you will understand. She ain’t new with this pop music thing.”

Billy also said about how he started his career and was advised to focus on “one thing”: “I met with a manager… and he said you have to choose one thing, you can’t do everything at the same time.

“I’m grateful that I did not listen to him.”

Billy added his diverse range of performing talents has helped during the SAG-AFTRA strike of Hollywood actors.

He said: “I’m so multihyphenated that I’m blessed to always have something to do.

“I was working. I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m one of the blessed one, but I’m grateful that I followed my own instinct and heart.”

He has previously said he was forced to sell his home because of the strike, as well as the recent WGA strike.

Billy told the Evening Standard: “I have to sell my house. I don’t know when we’re gonna go back.

“The life of an artist, until you make f*** you money – which I haven’t made yet — is still (paycheque-to-paycheque.)”