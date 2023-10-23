Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were finding it "more difficult" to spend time together.

The 46-year-old football star struck up a relationship with model Irina, 37, earlier this year following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in 2022 but even though they had fun together, an insider has claimed that things have now "fizzled out" because of logistics.

A source told People: "Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her. They had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled. They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom."

A second insider insisted that "there's no drama" between former NFL star Tom - who has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with Gisele as well as 16-year-old Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - and Irina despite the split as they also claimed that things just "fizzed out" between the pair.

News of the split was first reported by TMZ, who claimed that there was no "drama or scandal" as the former couple decided to go their separate ways.

Meanwhile, supermodel Gisele, 49, recently revealed that she "never dreamed" that she and Tom would split because she wanted to emulate the success of her parents, who have been married for 50 years.

She told Lee Cowan in a ‘CBS News Sunday Morning’ interview: “(Our split was) not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen.

“But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”