Lala Kent marks 5 years of sobriety: 'I’m so grateful for this day'

Published
2023/10/23 09:00 (BST)

Reality TV star Lala Kent has marked five years of sobriety.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star has recalled hitting "rock bottom" and feeling "powerless" before deciding to quit alcohol.

Alongside a picture of her on a ride with her two-year-old daughter Ocean, she wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been sober for 5 years today. On this day I replay my rock bottom moment. All the details of what happened on this day. Waking up, admitting I was powerless, and for the first time in many years seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m so grateful for this day. I will continue to work hard for my sobriety, and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. I see you- I love you. Thank you, God. Happy birthday to me!"

Last year, the 33-year-old beauty admitted she was "terrified" about having sex with a new partner sober.

Lala didn't have to worry about intimate issues when she was engaged to her ex Randall Emmett - the father of her little girl.

However, after they split she went on to strike up a new romance and admitted she was scared to get intimate without having some Dutch courage.

Speaking on the 'Intimate Knowledge' podcast, she explained: "I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I was already comfortable. But as far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to like numb what's happening - not like I wanna be numb - but at least you got some liquid courage."

She added of her subsequent romance: "I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before."

However, the encounter went well and she said of the experience: "[We] were coming back for more, a lot ... Whoever taught him needs some sort of award because it was mind-blowing."

Lala and her former partner Randall were together from 2015 until their split in 2021.

