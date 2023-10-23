The frying pan company SharkNinja has been sued after claiming its cookware could reach temperatures as hot as the sun.

The lawsuit accuses the business of intentionally misleading customers with its Ninja NeverStick Premium Cookware collection and boasts figures which would break the laws of physics and thermodynamics.

SharkNinja, which is best known for its Shark robovacs, released their collection of pots and pans in 2020, and claimed that the kitchenware was able to reach such absurd temperatures, as they were fused with "plasma ceramic particles" to the pan's surface, which created "a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond."

However, Patricia Brown, who is filing the lawsuit, is unconvinced by these claims, which she said "are little more than a glitzy, deceptive marketing technique."

The unhappy customer cited NASA, who recently said that the "surface of the Sun is blisteringly hot at 10,340 degrees Fahrenheit", meaning the company is claiming their kitchenware can withstand temperatures that are three times as hot as that of the Sun.

She also argues that heating up SharkNinja's pans to the blistering temperature is a "physical impossibility", since aluminium turns into gas at 4,478 degrees Fahrenheit. Patricia then emphasised that the company even says that the pan collection is only oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.