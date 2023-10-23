SpaceX has signed a deal to launch up to four of Europe's most important secure communications and navigation satellites into orbit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The European Space Agency's director, Javire Benedicto said that Elon Musk's company and the agency signed an agreement for SpaceX to launch two satellites as early as next year, with each carrying two Galileo satellites.

EU member states and The European Commission, European Union's executive arm, must still give the final approval for the deal.

The Galileo satellites were first launched in 2011, with more being sent into space throughout the decade and beyond.

As it stands, the current Galileo system is made up of 28 satellites, which specialise in navigation management, and provides excellent coverage all over the continent, even at Europe's most northerly tip at the North Cape in Norway.

The satellites also provide a global Search and Rescue (SAR) function, which transfers distress signals on the ground to regional rescue co-ordination centres. Simultaneously, the system sends a response signal to the user, which assures them that their situation has been detected and that help is moving toward their location.

The director added that the agreement states that the satellites are to be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the U.S.