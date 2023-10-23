Amazon and Google employees in the U.S. are demanding their companies take a side in the Israel-Gaza War.

Many workers have voiced their support for Palestine, whilst top executives at these tech giants have remained silent following Israel's bombing of the country.

Three days after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X (formally Twitter) to say that he was "deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the escalating conflict underway."

Even so, countless employees are not happy with his silence over Palestine's suffering, with more than 500 Google employees signed a petition to end the company's work with Israel. It says that Israel's attack on Gaza is a "genocide" and asserts that by "supplying artificial intelligence and other technology to Israel, Google is complicit in the mass surveillance that enables the occupation and subjugation of Palestinians.

"Sundar Pichai and Google’s leadership writ large have been publicly silent on the unfolding genocide, voicing public concerns for Israelis but saying nothing about Palestinians. Internally, Sundar has quietly expressed sympathy to Google for Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities, but has given no public statements of solidarity or sympathy."

Meanwhile, two days after Hamas' attack, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy emailed his employees and offered his support for Israel, saying: "I’m thinking of you all at this incredibly hard time and understand that your immediate focus needs to be, first and foremost, on ensuring your safety and that of your loved ones."

No message of similar support was sent to Palestinian workers, which are estimated to have around 2,000 worldwide.

One employee voiced his frustration over the situation: "Amazon does employ Arab employees, and our lives are just as equal. They have a lot of employees this is affecting on the other side. We’re not all terrorists, we’re just humans who have families in those situations.

"People are angry,” the employee said. “They want to see Amazon take a stance."