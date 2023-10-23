'Final Fantasy 14' director and producer Naoki Yoshida would love to see a 'Diablo' crossover.

Although he would love to work with Blizzard on the crossover of the MMORPG and the dungeon-crawler RPG and , he admits it will be a "tricky one", due to how "dark" 'Diablo' is.

Speaking at a press conference at London's Fan Festival, said via a translator: "I've mentioned this in the past, but I'm a huge Blizzard fan. So I mean, if we could just make it work then I would be so happy to see some sort of collaboration with Diablo."

He added: "Diablo has quite, like, I would say hardcore graphics outlook in terms of the world.

"So you know, you see spikes here and there. In terms of the ratings, it might be a bit difficult. And of course, on the other hand, we don't really want to disappoint fans of the franchise as well. So yeah, it's a tricky one."

Yoshida continued: "So of course, if we go for a softer version of Diablo in 14... of course, maybe that's not what people want as well."

He also didn't state which instalment of the series he would want 'FF14' to collide with.