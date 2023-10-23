'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' developer Insomniac Games will fix the Cuban flag in Miles Morales' home and elsewhere.

Several fans have pointed out that the Spider-Man has roots in Puerto Rico, not Cuba.

And now, community and marketing director James Stevenson has confirmed they are going to sort it out.

One user wrote: "In spiderman 2 @insomniacgames inadvertently put a Cuban flag in Miles house.

"Could you let the development team know so they can fix it. Thanks (sic)"

And Stevenson replied: "Fix for that coming."

The game was released on October 20 to widespread acclaim from players and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the game's development team is waiting to gauge the reaction to Venom before considering the symbiote's own spin-off.

The game's senior narrative director recently insisted it's down to players' reaction to the Anti-Hero in the action-adventure sequel.

Speaking to Insider, Insomniac Games' Jon Paquette said: “So, here’s what we’re doing. We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react.

“We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

He added that the team needs to catch up on "sleep and take vacations” before they consider their next move.

And there is certainly plenty of backstory for Venom's own game.

Paquette added: "There’s such a rich universe there, and there’s a lot that the comics have done. We tried to take all that in, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise."

'Spider-Man 2', which is out now, also features the original venomous villain Lizard.

The game's storyline sees Peter Parker's best friend Harry Osborne seek the web-slinging superhero's help to "heal the world".

And Kraven the Hunter is on the prowl, with Parker needing the assistance of co-Spider-Man, Miles.

The ending sees Venom doing his worst on the city, leaving viewers wondering who the symbiote has merged with this time.

'Candyman' star Tony Todd voices Venom.