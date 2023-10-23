The upcoming 'Iron Man' game's development will receive regular feedback from Marvel fans.

Motive Studio general manager Patrick Klaus has provided an update on the eagerly-awaited title and how fans of Tony Stark will be part of the Community Council offering their honest opinions at every stage of the process.

In an update on the game's website, he wrote: “Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process.”

It's still early days, with Klaus noting: “We’re still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development."

EA's Motive announced it had commenced production on its upcoming single-player 'Iron Man' game back in February.

A blog post read: “We have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you can rest assured that it’s in great hands!"

However, the team was still recruiting a development director, senior gameplay programmer, AI programmer, and an audio programmer for the title.

Last summer, the studio teased: “Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

And it will mark “the first of several new games” between EA and Marvel, including the 'Black Panther' game.

Olivier Proulx is leading development of the 'Iron Man' game and said: “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh.

“We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”