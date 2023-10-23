Jean-Claude Van Damme's long-running feud with Steven Seagal is finally over more than 30 years after they first fell out.

The 63-year-old actor - known as the Muscles from Brussels - was embroiled in a lengthy spat with the 'Under Siege' star for years after Seagal questioned his martial arts ability in a 1991 interview and Van Damme later challenged him to a fight at a party thrown by Sylvester Stallone.

However, Van Damme is adamant there's no longer any bad blood between them. He told DailyMail.com: "I have no problem with Steven. When you’re young you want to be the macho man. If I saw him today, I’d have no problem."

Van Damme recently admitted the actors were offered $20 million each to take part in a huge fight in Las Vegas, but he claimed his rival backed out.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "They were having an idea to have a fight between me and Steven at The Mirage [in Las Vegas]. Twenty million each. He didn’t take the fight."

Stallone previously told the story of Van Damme challenging Seagal to a fight at the party he threw at his Miami mansion back in 1997 and the 'Timecop' star later insisted he waited outside the bash for hours but his rival never showed up.

The 'Rocky' star claimed Van Damme then tracked Seagal down to a nightclub and tried to fight him, but he vanished again.

Stallone told Aintitcool.com: "At my home in Miami, I believe it was in ’96 or’97, Van Damme was there with Seagal, Willis, Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O’Neal, Don Johnson and Madonna … it was a heck of a party.

"Van Damme was tired of Seagal saying he could kick his ass and went right up to him and offered him the chance to step outside so he could wipe the floor with him ... Seagal made some excuse and left ... Van Damme, who was completely berserk, tracked him down and again offered him a fight, and again Seagal pulled a Houdini. Who would win? I have to say I believe Van Damme was just too strong and Seagal wanted no part of it."