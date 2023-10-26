Hailey Bieber is shocked by the amount of “t******” on display in raunchy ‘Sex and the City’ scenes.

The 26-year-old model, who married Justin Bieber, 29, in 2018, said she has been watching the hit 1990s show for the first time when she is falling asleep and has been left astounded by its nudity.

She told GQ Hype: “It’s way raunchier than I thought it was going to be,” she says. “There are t****** out all the time.”

But Hailey said she identified with all the show’s characters.

She added: “I identify with each of them for different reasons. Shucks, sometimes I think Charlotte’s wide-eyed innocentness in some ways reminds me of me when I was a little bit younger.

“Just kind of everything is like, ‘Well, why don’t you just try this?’”

But Hailey added she also relates to Sarah Jessica Parker’s lead Carrie character due to her persistence and love of fashion.

She also said she connected with how Samantha “absolutely doesn’t give a f***”, but “underneath it all, she actually does really care a lot”.

Hailey went on: “And then, who’s the last one? Miranda. I feel like she is just the super-brains, analytical one in the situation. I’m also very analytical, so I kind of identify with that.

“I was watching an episode, I think it was last night, and she’s like, ‘Let me know when you guys are done talking just about boys. We’re not in seventh grade any more. Let’s talk about something that matters.’ ”

Hailey’s surprise over the ‘Sex and the City’ content comes despite her moving to New York aged 17 and being plunged into the city’s party scene.

Referring to the now-closed West Village nightclub, she added: “You move into New York City and you’re out at Up and Down at 17.”