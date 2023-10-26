Britney Spears claims to have had a paranormal experience following her split from Justin Timberlake.

The 'Gimme More' star has recalled going on a road trip through the Arizona desert with a friend who was also nursing a broken heart in 2002 and having an "eerie" experience.

In her hit memoir, 'The Woman In Me', Britney recalled: “We felt it at that moment because we needed it. We were so spiritually open and so raw. It showed us there was more than just what we could see.”

The pair were letting off steam with their hair blowing through the wind in her convertible car, when suddenly, Britney felt “an eerie feeling settled over me.”

She added how it was “a profound beauty, otherworldly and humbling.”

The 'Lucky' singer contemplated asking her friend if she believed in aliens.

However, she “stayed quiet and sat there with the feeling for a long moment."

Britney thought it was only her that experienced it until her pal asked her: “Do you feel that? What is that?”

The 41-year-old pop idol previously described her car as her "spaceship" where she goes to be "spiritual".

She posted on Instagram last year: “So l got in my car yesterday and I cried … I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship … it’s where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it’s spiritual … totally spiritual and we’re all in this together on the road."

Britney - who dated NSYNC star Justin, 42, from 1999 until 2002 - also revealed that she found herself pregnant during their time together but made the "agonising" decision to have a termination.

She wrote in the tome: "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.

"it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."