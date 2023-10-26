Kylie Jenner is "doing her best" to co-parent with Travis Scott.

The 26-year-old reality star has Stormi, five, and 20-month-old Aire with rapper Travis, 32, but the pair called it quits in January after five years of on/off dating, and now Kylie has admitted that they are doing all they can to raise their children following their split.

She told WSJ Magazine: "It’s going…. I think we’re doing the best job that we can do."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder infamously had cosmetic surgery when she was in her late teens and went on to share that her daughter has taught her "so much" about beauty as she admitted that she "regrets" having work done so young.

She said: "My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is.

"I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.

[I regret] surgery when I was younger. I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself. I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it.