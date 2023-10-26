'Hogwarts Legacy' players on the Nintendo Switch will need to download an additional 8 GB for the Day 1 patch.

The 'Harry Potter' RPG is finally coming to the handheld console on November 14, however, in order to get the best out of the game, players will need more space.

The support page reads: "For both our Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition, the cartridge size is approximately 7 GB.

"Players should plan to accommodate for an additional 8 GB of space to allow for the needs of our anticipated Day 1 patch download. If you decide to get an extra language pack, you should plan for an additional 1.5GB download per language."

It's still not known what the juicy update will bring.

'Hogwarts Legacy' is also available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 now.