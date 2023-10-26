Robbie Williams thinks he'd have been a "not very good" drug dealer if he wasn't famous.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker shot to fame when he joined Take That at the age of just 16, and if he hadn't got his big break, the 49-year-old pop star believes his life would have turned out very differently.

Robbie was a guest on Italian TV show 'Stasera C’è Cattelan’ and was asked by host Alessandro Cattelan: “If you were not a singer, what would have been your job? A football player?”

He replied: “If I wasn’t a singer I would probably… well I can’t say the real thing I would have been”.

Further pressed on the issue, he admitted: “I always think that, you know, left on my own devices I would have probably ended up being a drug dealer, but not a very good one.

"You know, genuinely I don’t think I would have sold coke, but I would have definitely sold weed and I would have ended up in prison. I genuinely think that is what I would have been up to."

But if he hadn't gone to jail in his alternate life, Robbie - who has four children with wife Ayda Field - also thinks he could have proven to be a viral sensation.

He added: “Apart from that, I would have been a YouTuber”.

The 'Angels' singer - who has been clean for two decades and has been candid about his battles with addiction - previously revealed he still "can't be trusted" with pills so his wife hides medication in their house.

He told the 'On The Edge' podcast: "Something's always lurking around the corner and I still can't be trusted with pills.

"The wife has to put them behind lock and key... They can be there for 18 months, every single day. Vicodin, whatever, ever day, see them, go to bed.

"One day, for no reason - not being sad, not being happy or not feeling vulnerable, whatever - all of those pills go."

Robbie previously explained how he took drugs to "fill in the blanks" after finding himself thrust into the public eye at such a young age.

He said: "Before that I was quite content but I was vulnerable and incredibly sensitive. I felt like I’d been born with an open wound.

“Then when I was thrown into this mosh pit of show business it magnified the negative aspects of my own self-doubt.

“I took drugs to become the person that the world was telling me I should be. When really I’m an introvert, and it’s OK to be an introvert.”