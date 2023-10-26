James Middleton has welcomed his first child with Alizée Thevenet.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur - who is the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales - has been married to financial expert Alizée, 32, since 2022 and in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were seen with a pushchair while out for a walk with their newborn in Notting Hill, London.

The baby's gender has not been revealed but they are now the first cousin of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as well as the niece or nephew of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The businessman announced in July that his wife was expecting and joked that only their dog Mable could possibly be more excited than them.

He wrote on Instagram: "We couldn't be more excited. Well Mable might be."

At the time, James went on to reflect that it had so far been a "very difficult year" following the death of his canine companion Ella - who was 15 years old when she passed away in January - but he noted that the new baby would be the "most precious little addition" to the family following the loss.

He said: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

Just weeks later, James took to Instagram again to celebrate his and Alizée's first wedding anniversary, where he noted that he "couldn't be more in love" with the French beauty and teased that the "best" was yet to come.

He wrote: "Two years married and I couldn't be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come...."