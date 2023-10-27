Shawn Levy hadn't made any "truly close friends" since college when he met Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The 55-year-old director will continue work on 'Deadpool 3' with the pair of Hollywood stars when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends and recalled how 'The Wolverine' star Hugh predicted over a decade ago that they would all be friends.

Now, both actors happen to be the "only two" people Shawn feels if he can discuss real-life dilemmas with.

He told People: "It's all thanks to Hugh. He predicted this 11 years ago. I vividly remember him saying, 'I'm friends with this guy Ryan Reynolds, and if you ever meet, you guys are going to never stop working together again. I haven't made a truly close friend since college. Men don't tend to make a lot of friends. But Hugh and Ryan happen to be the two guys that I talk about real life s*** with. We get together as husbands and guys and dads. And now we get to work together, which has been an absolute blast."

Shawn - who has daughters Tess, 22, and 24-year-old Sophie with wife Serena - moved to New York after he got married and loves living in the Big Apple because he is so close to his two pals.

He said: "I actually moved to New York because I made a promise to my wife that I would when we first met, and I finally had to make good on that promise. But living within a few blocks of your friends is the greatest, whether it's going for a walk along the Hudson, or doing a shared workout, where I watch them lift heavy things and then I lift way less heavy things. It's a very nice friendship."