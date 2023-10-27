Blac Chyna had to 'teach herself discipline to achieve sobriety

Blac Chyna had "teach herself discipline" to achieve sobriety.

The 35-year-old model - whose real name is Angela White - admitted it was a "very hard thing" to do but she has been able to find religion, and spirituality after teaching herself to do so on a daily basis.

Speaking on the 'Viall Files' podcast, she said: "It’s a very hard thing. I had to teach myself discipline. Even with [my] sobriety, working out, and becoming closer to God with my spirituality, that stuff takes discipline. It's not just a one-day thing. These are things that you have to continue to do on a daily basis.

"All these things are gonna come at you through your mind, body and your soul and spirit. So I was like, you know what, if I stay disciplined like, ‘Alright, this is my set schedule for working out. It doesn’t matter if I stayed up the night before, if I have to go to work at a certain time, you’re gonna work out."

The former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star - who has six-year-old daughter Dream with ex-partner Rob Kardashian as well as King Cairo, 11, with ex-partner Tyga - went on to add that she needed a "clear mind" to be able to cut out alcohol completely and is determined to capitalise on her one year of sobriety for the sake of her kids.

She said: "Sometimes it can become hard. And with the sobriety, I just needed a clear mind,I just feel like my kids are getting older and I just need to be 100% clear-minded all the time. I wanted that number one balloon, now I'm going for the two!"

