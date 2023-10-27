Mizzy has been banned from social media amid questions he could go to prison.

The 19-year-old TikTok star - whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro - was charged with four breaches of a criminal behaviour order that prohibited him from posting videos of people without their consent at Stratford Crown Court in London.

The teenager was found to have “deliberately flouted” the court mandate “within hours” of it being issued back in May.

Judge Matthew Bone scolded Mizzy for “lacking all credibility” after he refuted the allegations he had broken the terms of the order.

Mizzy is due to be sentenced on 21 November at Thames Magistrates Court and was told to not post on social media “at all” as he waits for his punishment.

The court was shown a video that the father-of-one had put on his accounts across various platforms that violated the order, such as a video from May that showed shoppers at Westfield shopping centre, which was posted following his appearance on Piers Morgan’s show on TalkTV that involved him scorning the British legal system.

In the video posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, he tells the camera: “The UK law is a joke.”

Other footage was shared to Snapchat and was also found to be against the court order as it displayed other people’s faces and included "two people being roughed up on camera".

Mizzy - who was found guilty on two of the counts - argued they were fakes and that other videos were uploaded by a friend with access to his account. He defended his disdain for the judicial system as a joke to get a reaction online.

Judge Bone said that his conduct was a "deliberate challenge to the criminal behaviour order” and it crossed "the custody threshold".