PlayStation Portal won't be a 'rival' to Nintendo Switch

Published
2023/10/27 12:00 (BST)

Sony have insisted the PlayStation Portal is "not a rival" to a Nintendo Switch.

The hardware was announced earlier this year, with the handheld device seemingly a cross between a controller and screen, and has also drawn comparisons to a Steam Deck handheld PC, but boss Eric Lempel insisted it is something "unique" and can only be used alongside a PS5.

He told the BBC: "It's a different proposition and really just something unique for the PlayStation audience."

The Portal relies on an internet connection to send signal from a game directly to the device, but users won't be able to stream directly from PlayStation's cloud gaming service.

While it can be used outside the home with a strong internet signal, the executive suggested it will benefit those who wish to play in a different room or on the sofa while the TV is already in use.

Eric also hailed the addition of a new "really special product", an Access Controller for disabled gamers.

It follows in the footsteps of Microsoft's Adaptive Controller - which works with both XBox and PC - and features a combination of buttons, triggers and sticks to create a set-up to suit a player's needs.

He said: "It's really about bringing a PlayStation experience to an audience that may have found difficulty engaging with a PlayStation previously.

"The amount of customisation you can do with this controller is unique - right out of the box you're given a lot of options.

"This is about configuring the controller for the way you want to play."

