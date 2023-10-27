Kate Moss has been revealed as the British Beauty Council’s new Global Ambassador.

The 49-year-old supermodel is "so proud" to have been given the opportunity to raise awareness of the creative industry's talent, policies and growth and was "honoured" to be asked to be involved.

In a statement, Kate said: “Beauty is more than skin deep, it’s the heartbeat of the creative industry that’s helped build my career, and the careers of so much creative talent, from hair and makeup stylists on set to the magicians behind the brands.

“Beauty – seen and unseen - touches everyone, from individuals to an industry. I am so proud to be part of it and honoured for this opportunity to join the British Beauty Council.”

The CEO of the British Beauty council, Millie Kendall expressed her excitement for Kate’s appointment.

She said: “We are honoured to announce our new collaboration with Kate Moss, who will undoubtedly harness her unmatched knowledge and influence of fashion and beauty to reinforce the work of the British Beauty Council.

“Moss joins a host of existing Ambassadors who work closely with the organisation to develop its global reach. What’s more, her appointment comes as the Council introduces a new roster of Advisory Board appointments, spanning sustainable entrepreneurs, renowned aesthetics experts, and leading makeup artists.”

Kate’s appointment coincides with the first anniversary of her beauty and wellness brand COSMOSS, which established her as a leading voice and significant influencer in the industry.

The brand, which champions animal cruelty-free products and is vegan-friendly, is built on the model’s mantra of staying connected with oneself on an emotional, mental and spiritual level.

Reflecting on her brand, she said: “The key to happiness is being comfortable in your own skin. COSMOSS was inspired by my own private journey of wellness and self-discovery.”

As well as her appointment coinciding with COSMOSS’s anniversary, it has also come during British Beauty Week, which will see a plethora of beauty experiences and exclusive events and masterclasses in London’s West End and Covent Garden, with the likes of MAC, Too Faced and Kiehls all in attendance.