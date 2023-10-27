'Alan Wake 2' is getting a new "alternative narrative" with its game plus mode.

Remedy Entertainment has announced some newness coming to the horror sequel - with the date yet to be decided - including "new Manuscript pages and new video content".

As well as the different narrative, there will also be a new "Nightmare difficuty level".

Players will be able to "Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades."

The news came in a post on X by the developer.

The game just launched on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Remedy recently teased a "pretty significant" free post-launch DLC.

After it was revealed that there will be two paid expansions called 'Night Springs' and 'Lake House', Sam Lake, the director, promised fans can expect some free content as well.

Speaking at the EGX conference in London, he said: “We do have free DLC drops coming, and they are pretty significant.

“I’m expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out. But all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game.”

The game then sees two “separate dark and disturbing paths” intertwine while Alan and Saga Anderson try to escape the evil forces.