Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer want their wedding date to be a "surprise" - even for them.

The 'Twilight' star was thrilled that Food Network star Guy Fieri was keen to officiate the couple's nuptials, but they probably won't use him after all, as they want it to be a secret, though they will have him there "in spirit".

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said: "I think we're probably just going to marry each other, and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"

Asked when they plan to walk down the aisle, Kristen responded: "I don't know.

We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves."

Revealing his team had reached out about doing their wedding, she said: "'Guy? My guy? You kidding me?'

"They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this.'

"And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"

Asked previously about wanting Guy to officiate the ceremony, she told Jimmy Kimmel: “I think he’s totally down because I have heard now through the grapevine, he’s like followed up a couple of times!”

The talk show host then pointed out Guy could also cater the wedding and asked if she's planning a sit-down dinner or a buffet, to which she replied: “I’ve done a little bit of dreaming, but I haven’t planned anything. I’m a food obsessed person so maybe that is like the most important part."

The 33-year-old actress got engaged to screenwriter Dylan, 35, in November after two years together.