Kelly Rowland's heart is not in the right place for a Destiny's Child reunion.

The 42-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of the girl group in 1998 alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams but these days is more focused on her upcoming solo album and explained that all three of the girls are too consumed with their own projects right now to put the band back together even for their 25th anniversary.

She told The Messenger: "Bey wrapping up Renaissance and getting ready for her movie, Michelle in the thick of her solo projects that she's doing, and me in my solo space and all the things that I'm doing, that's where my head is That's where my heart is.

"That's what I'm most excited about, with all due respect to Destiny’s Child. And should there be a space for that, we'll see what happens. But as for right now, I'm so excited as to what I'm doing. There's so much energy around DC right now."

However, the 'Stole' hitmaker did admit that she is honoured that the group's legacy in fashion still lives on, with some of her fellow celebrties choosing to recreate their famous looks as Halloween costumes and admitted it was "cool" to still be a part of popular culture in that way.

She said: "I just love to be surprised on Halloween, to be honest. I remember one year, Saweetie did 'Bootylicious.' Another year, this couple did Nelly and Kelly, 'Dilemma,' which I absolutely love. So when those pop up on my timeline and my feed, I always touch my heart. It's so cool to be a part of culture in that kind of way."