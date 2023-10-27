Marie Osmond is having "way too much fun" conquering her fears.

The 64-year-old star - who is married to Steve Craig and has Stephen Jr., 40, with him but also has Rachael, Jessica, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail with former husband Brian Blosil - has managed to fulfil a "bucket-list tick" by landing a guest appearance on US soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and explained how the opportunity is just the latest in a long list of fears she has been facing lately.

She told Fox News Digital: "I'm terrified of heights and jumped out of an airplane. I climbed Mount Sinai with my son. I went to Iceland with my husband. I zip-lined over — it was terrifying — 300 feet over this waterfall, and I'm doing ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ It's a bucket list. It's incredible. I'm just having way too much fun."

The singer was actually offered the role before she was starring in an 11-year Las Vegas residency with her brother Donny Osmond and explained that the chance served as something of an epiphany in that she suddenly wanted to tick off all the things she had never had the chance to do so before.

She added: "I was talking to Brad [Bell] and all this stuff, and he goes, ‘We need to have you on,’ and I went, ‘Oh my gosh, that would be incredible'. It did something, and something snapped. I swear to you, I went, 'I can't beat that' and I went, ‘I want to do my bucket list.' I want to do things that I've never been able to do because either I'm under contract or I can't break a leg. I told my husband, I said, ‘I think I want to do all these crazy things’ and he says, ‘Go for it.’."