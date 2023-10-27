Barbara Palvin is "very proud" that she managed to get married without the help of a wedding planner.

The 30-year-old model tied the knot with former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse, 31, earlier this year and admitted that even though the big day was planned by just herself and her sister, it all turned out to be exactly as she had hoped.

She told People: "I'm very proud of the wedding because we didn't have a wedding planner. It was just my sister and me doing everything. It was everything I wanted and more."

The Hungarian beauty got married in her home country and went on to add that her "best part" about the nuptials was that she got to showcase the "traditions" of her own culture to Dylan's family as they tied the knot.

She said: "The biggest part was that I finally got to show Hungary and where I grew up to my American friends, and now the American side of my family — my father-in-law and mother-in-law and my brother-in-law and everyone. So that was obviously the best part, to show them my tradition.

"And the best part was to see how easily my part of the family and my American friends just got along. A lot of people don't speak English in my family, but somehow everyone was able to communicate. And it was just such a beautiful thing to see."

At the time of the wedding, The model shared pictures on Instagram from her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Budapest, admitting she experienced the "best hospitality" there.

And she shared snaps of a "family field trip" in the capital, with Dylan's twin brother Cole and others.

Dylan and Barbara confirmed just one month before the wedding June that they had been engaged since September, after months of speculation about their relationship status.

He told V magazine: "There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent. This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"