Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy went on a family break to Disneyland Paris and enjoyed the magical parade more than their kids.

The 42-year-old footballer has Sophia, 11, and Liberty, seven, and sons Johnny, four, and Jack, three, with his lingerie model wife Abbey, 37, and the family recently went on to a break to the magical theme park in the French capital.

Now, Peter has explained that the memories they made are "priceless" and he cannot wait to go back after experiencing the Disney Halloween Festival, which graces the park from 1 October until 5 November

He said: "As big Disney fans, this has truly been the ultimate family break. The memories we've made during our time at Disneyland Paris are priceless and we already can’t wait to go back. Their smiles and excitement at seeing their favourite characters in the Disney Stars on Parade was very special – I think Abbey and I almost enjoyed the parade more than the kids!"

TV star Abbey also revealed the children's favourite attraction at the park and admitted that she will always "cherish" the memory of watching the fireworks with her family

She said: "Experiencing Disney Dreams! at Disneyland Paris was magical. Seeing the kids' faces light up as they watched the fireworks is a moment I’ll cherish."

During their trip, the happy six Sleeping Beauty Castle. Abbey shared an adorable video to Instagram where her children had wide smiles during a joy-filled photoshoot with Jessie from 'Toy Story', creating treasured memories for the entire family.

The couple were also seen posing with Rex from the beloved Pixar franchise.

In terms of the attractions, the family visited family indulged in numerous Frontierland rides , from the Big Thunder Mountain to the spooky Phantom Manor and spent their last night enjoying music and performances from the characters as part of the 'Disney Dreams!’ nighttime show.

What's more, just one week into the new year from 8 January the park will add introduce a series of exciting experiences including the 'Disney Symphony of Colours' and in February, an all-new, energy-packed show will launch to celebrate the animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy with characters from hit films like 'Inside Out' , 'The Lion King' and 'Encanto;.'.